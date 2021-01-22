Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 5,395 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. TRH Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 15,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

CARR stock opened at $39.74 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.27.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.