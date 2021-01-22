Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 6,589 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $4,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth about $158,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth about $3,498,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,380,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 20,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,861,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,799,193 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BAH opened at $94.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.21 and a 200 day moving average of $84.40. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $95.72.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

BAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.08.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

