Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Decreases Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,213 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $45,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $49,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $63.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.86. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,265. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.88.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.