Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 291.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,823 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 613.9% during the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 64,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 55,799 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 260.6% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 57,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 41,199 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 17,992 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 54,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 40,726 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW opened at $65.64 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $35.21 and a twelve month high of $65.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.91.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

