Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,609 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.07.

BA opened at $207.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

