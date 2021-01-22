Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Increases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 300.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,594 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment House LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.6% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 28,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 21,073 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 307.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 19,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 14,849 shares during the period. Axel Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 550.5% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 349,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,936,000 after acquiring an additional 295,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.73.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $83.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.03. The stock has a market cap of $163.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $85.03.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $12,293,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $9,077,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

