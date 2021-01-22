Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) CEO Sells $3,091,500.00 in Stock

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total value of $3,091,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,580,368.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

J Scott Wolchko also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, January 8th, J Scott Wolchko sold 60,820 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $7,122,022.00.

On Monday, January 11th, J Scott Wolchko sold 69,407 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $8,074,116.31.

On Friday, November 13th, J Scott Wolchko sold 60,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $3,112,200.00.

NASDAQ:FATE traded down $2.48 on Friday, hitting $97.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,131,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,657. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.17 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.92. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 342.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $137,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 51.4% in the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FATE. Mizuho raised their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist lifted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.16.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.