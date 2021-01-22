FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) Market Cap Hits $18.80 Million

FC Barcelona Fan Token (CURRENCY:BAR) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a market capitalization of $18.80 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FC Barcelona Fan Token token can currently be bought for approximately $11.66 or 0.00036015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00068059 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $187.60 or 0.00579679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006006 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00043958 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,368.76 or 0.04229508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015202 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00016782 BTC.

About FC Barcelona Fan Token

FC Barcelona Fan Token (CRYPTO:BAR) is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,612,612 tokens. The official message board for FC Barcelona Fan Token is medium.com/socios . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC

Buying and Selling FC Barcelona Fan Token

FC Barcelona Fan Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FC Barcelona Fan Token directly using US dollars.

