FCCC (OTCMKTS:FCIC) Trading Down 8.3%

FCCC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIC) shares fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.31.

About FCCC (OTCMKTS:FCIC)

FCCC, Inc does not have significant operations. The company is seeking for a merger, acquisition, reverse merger, or business combination with an operating business or other appropriate financial transaction. Previously, it was engaged in the mortgage banking business. The company was formerly known as The First Connecticut Capital Corporation and changed its name to FCCC, Inc in June 2003.

