FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in FedEx by 73.5% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in FedEx by 227.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on FDX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $3,410,487.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,048,256.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $254.08. 1,681,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,253,319. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $305.66. The company has a market cap of $67.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $267.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.12.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.