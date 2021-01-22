FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Focused Investors LLC

Focused Investors LLC trimmed its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,700 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up 3.4% of Focused Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Focused Investors LLC owned about 0.14% of FedEx worth $93,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $693,412,000 after acquiring an additional 711,755 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $13,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $253.63. The company had a trading volume of 74,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,555. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $305.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $268.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays upgraded FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $3,410,487.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,324 shares in the company, valued at $11,048,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

