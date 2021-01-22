FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,059 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 5,081 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up about 5.4% of Sicart Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $21,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. FMR LLC increased its position in FedEx by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $693,412,000 after purchasing an additional 711,755 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in FedEx by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $13,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $243.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

NYSE FDX traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $254.08. 1,681,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,253,319. The company has a market cap of $67.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $305.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $267.71 and a 200-day moving average of $242.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $3,536,204.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total transaction of $3,410,487.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,324 shares in the company, valued at $11,048,256.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

