Feellike 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $31.00 (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Feellike token can now be purchased for about $0.0801 or 0.00000247 BTC on major exchanges. Feellike has a total market cap of $142,991.69 and $31.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Feellike has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00054101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00125585 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00074278 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.31 or 0.00274929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00069768 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00039573 BTC.

Feellike Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 tokens. Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com . The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial

Buying and Selling Feellike

Feellike can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feellike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

