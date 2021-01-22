Fellazo (OTCMKTS:FLLCU) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Fellazo Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLLCU) dropped 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $10.15. Approximately 6,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 8,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.15.

About Fellazo (OTCMKTS:FLLCU)

Fellazo Inc intends to focus its search for target businesses in the health food and supplement sector. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Yongkang, China.

