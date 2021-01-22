Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FRX.TO) (TSE:FRX) Trading 5.5% Higher

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FRX.TO) (TSE:FRX) shot up 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$10.44 and last traded at C$10.44. 700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 1,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$269.46 million and a P/E ratio of -12.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.57.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FRX.TO) (TSE:FRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.25) by C($0.07).

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product PEDMARK, a formulation of Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

