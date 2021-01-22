Ferguson Shapiro LLC Has $3.81 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 140.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,227 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 2.8% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $712,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 127.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,666,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,902,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $247.78. The stock had a trading volume of 20,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,964. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.50 and its 200 day moving average is $221.82. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $248.29.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

