Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Price Target Increased to $195.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RACE. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $198.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $217.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.20.

NYSE:RACE traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.14. 310,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,453. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.96. The company has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 69.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $127.73 and a 12-month high of $233.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.21 million. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. Ferrari’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 166.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

