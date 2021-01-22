Fetch.ai Tops One Day Trading Volume of $9.27 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 23.6% against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $0.0931 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $69.46 million and $9.27 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00066541 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.30 or 0.00587695 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00043517 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,336.76 or 0.04128299 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00013953 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00016629 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.