Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO) Holdings Lifted by Newfound Research LLC

Newfound Research LLC increased its position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO) by 367.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,820 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF comprises about 9.7% of Newfound Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Newfound Research LLC owned 3.09% of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after buying an additional 14,267 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 111.9% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 30,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 16,003 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $121,000.

NYSEARCA:FDMO traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.51. The company had a trading volume of 24,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,819. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.41. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $25.59 and a 1 year high of $46.58.

