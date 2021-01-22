Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) PT Raised to $32.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price objective increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.30% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FITB. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.10.
FITB opened at $30.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.66 and its 200-day moving average is $23.57. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $32.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.
In other news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,983.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,657,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,405,000 after purchasing an additional 10,973,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,942,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,778,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355,944 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,943,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,263 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 38,019,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,757,000 after purchasing an additional 578,456 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2,356.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,429,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,239,000 after purchasing an additional 34,946,970 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
