Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) PT Raised to $32.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price objective increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FITB. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.10.

FITB opened at $30.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.66 and its 200-day moving average is $23.57. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $32.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,983.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,657,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,405,000 after purchasing an additional 10,973,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,942,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,778,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355,944 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,943,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,263 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 38,019,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,757,000 after purchasing an additional 578,456 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2,356.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,429,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,239,000 after purchasing an additional 34,946,970 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

