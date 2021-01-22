Financial 15 Split Corp. (FTN.TO) (TSE:FTN) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.12

Financial 15 Split Corp. (FTN.TO) (TSE:FTN) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.12 and traded as high as $9.81. Financial 15 Split Corp. (FTN.TO) shares last traded at $9.71, with a volume of 177,830 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 498.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$171.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88.

Financial 15 Split Corp. (FTN.TO) Company Profile (TSE:FTN)

Financial 15 Split Corp. is an close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc It is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States and Canada. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. Financial 15 Split Corp.

