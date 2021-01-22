Financial Analysis: 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) and Oaktree Acquisition (NYSE:OAC)

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) and Oaktree Acquisition (NYSE:OAC) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

76.8% of 1Life Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of Oaktree Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares 1Life Healthcare and Oaktree Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1Life Healthcare $276.26 million 23.82 -$52.55 million ($2.84) -17.42 Oaktree Acquisition N/A N/A $1.15 million N/A N/A

Oaktree Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 1Life Healthcare.

Profitability

This table compares 1Life Healthcare and Oaktree Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1Life Healthcare -29.78% -32.15% -11.34% Oaktree Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for 1Life Healthcare and Oaktree Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1Life Healthcare 0 5 8 0 2.62 Oaktree Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

1Life Healthcare currently has a consensus target price of $38.69, suggesting a potential downside of 21.80%. Given 1Life Healthcare’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe 1Life Healthcare is more favorable than Oaktree Acquisition.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc. operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs. The company also offers administrative and managerial services pursuant to contracts with physician-owned professional corporations or One Medical Entities. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 422,000 members in nine markets in the United States; and 7,000 enterprise clients. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Oaktree Acquisition Company Profile

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial and consumer sectors. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.