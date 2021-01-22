Financial Analysis: IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) versus Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQD)

Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQD) and IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Mobiquity Technologies has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IZEA Worldwide has a beta of 2.93, suggesting that its share price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mobiquity Technologies and IZEA Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobiquity Technologies -272.59% -980.24% -125.73% IZEA Worldwide -64.77% -39.78% -25.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Mobiquity Technologies and IZEA Worldwide, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobiquity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A IZEA Worldwide 0 2 0 0 2.00

IZEA Worldwide has a consensus target price of $0.50, indicating a potential downside of 89.36%. Given IZEA Worldwide’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IZEA Worldwide is more favorable than Mobiquity Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mobiquity Technologies and IZEA Worldwide’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobiquity Technologies $9.72 million 2.22 -$43.75 million N/A N/A IZEA Worldwide $18.96 million 12.01 -$7.29 million ($0.29) -16.21

IZEA Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Mobiquity Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.6% of IZEA Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. 47.9% of Mobiquity Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of IZEA Worldwide shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IZEA Worldwide beats Mobiquity Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mobiquity Technologies Company Profile

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of mobile advertising network. It focuses on driving awareness and foot-traffic throughout its indoor mall-based beacon network. The company was founded by Dean L. Julia, Scott J. Novack, and Michael D. Trepeta in March 1998 and is headquartered in Shoreham, NY.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution. It primarily sells influencer marketing and content campaigns through sales team and platforms. The company was formerly known as IZEA, Inc. and changed its name to IZEA Worldwide, Inc. in August 2018. IZEA Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida.

