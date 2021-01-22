Financial Analysis: Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) vs. Bonso Electronics International (NASDAQ:BNSO)

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) and Bonso Electronics International (NASDAQ:BNSO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get Neonode alerts:

This table compares Neonode and Bonso Electronics International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neonode -128.56% -129.95% -75.29% Bonso Electronics International N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for Neonode and Bonso Electronics International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neonode 0 1 1 0 2.50 Bonso Electronics International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Neonode currently has a consensus target price of $6.75, suggesting a potential downside of 24.92%. Given Neonode’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Neonode is more favorable than Bonso Electronics International.

Risk and Volatility

Neonode has a beta of 2.9, indicating that its share price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bonso Electronics International has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Neonode and Bonso Electronics International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neonode $6.65 million 15.50 -$5.30 million N/A N/A Bonso Electronics International $13.10 million 2.53 $400,000.00 N/A N/A

Bonso Electronics International has higher revenue and earnings than Neonode.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.3% of Neonode shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Bonso Electronics International shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.8% of Neonode shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.5% of Bonso Electronics International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bonso Electronics International beats Neonode on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neonode

Neonode Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interface and optical interactive touch solutions under the zForce brand in the United States, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices. The company licenses its touch technology to original equipment manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers. It also provides engineering consulting services. The company sells Neonode branded sensor products, such as AirBar products through distributors and directly to consumers. Neonode Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Bonso Electronics International

Bonso Electronics International Inc. designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic sensor-based and wireless products. The company operates in four segments: Scales, Pet Electronic Products, Rental and Management, and Others. The Scales segment provides sensor-based scales products that include bathroom, kitchen, office, jewelry, laboratory, postal, and industrial scales for consumer, commercial, and industrial applications. The Pet Electronic Products segment develops and produces pet-related electronic products for use in consumer applications. The Rental and Management segment offers leasing of factories and machineries to third parties. The Others segment sells scrap materials. It serves private label original equipment, original brand, and original design manufacturers primarily in the United States, Germany, and the People's Republic of China. The Company also sells its pet electronic products through online platforms. The company was formerly known as Golden Virtue Limited and changed its name to Bonso Electronics International Inc. in September 1988. Bonso Electronics International Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.