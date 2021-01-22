Financial Comparison: Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) versus (RSI) (NYSE:RSI)

(RSI) (NYSE:RSI) and Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares (RSI) and Madison Square Garden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets (RSI) N/A N/A N/A Madison Square Garden -1.47% -0.90% -0.61%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for (RSI) and Madison Square Garden, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score (RSI) 0 0 1 0 3.00 Madison Square Garden 0 1 2 0 2.67

Madison Square Garden has a consensus target price of $326.00, indicating a potential upside of 83.76%. Given Madison Square Garden’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Madison Square Garden is more favorable than (RSI).

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.9% of (RSI) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.1% of Madison Square Garden shares are held by institutional investors. 20.7% of Madison Square Garden shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares (RSI) and Madison Square Garden’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio (RSI) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Madison Square Garden $1.63 billion 2.61 $11.43 million $0.48 369.60

Madison Square Garden has higher revenue and earnings than (RSI).

Summary

Madison Square Garden beats (RSI) on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About (RSI)

There is no company description available for Rush Street Interactive Inc.

About Madison Square Garden

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling. The MSG Entertainment segment presents or hosts live entertainment events, such as concerts, family shows, performing arts, and special events; and creates, produces, and/or presents live productions in its venues. It also operates 25 entertainment dining and nightlife venues in New York City, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles; Singapore; and Sydney, Australia primarily under the TAO, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, The Stanton Social, Beauty & Essex, and Vandal brands, as well as manages the food and beverage operations at the Dream Downtown and Dream Midtown hotels in New York City. The Madison Square Garden Company was founded in 1879 and is based in New York, New York.

