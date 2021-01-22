Financial Contrast: Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) & Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) and Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Cellular Biomedicine Group and Athira Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group N/A -144.80% -61.68% Athira Pharma N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cellular Biomedicine Group and Athira Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 Athira Pharma 0 0 4 0 3.00

Cellular Biomedicine Group presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.17%. Athira Pharma has a consensus target price of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 111.86%. Given Athira Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Athira Pharma is more favorable than Cellular Biomedicine Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.0% of Cellular Biomedicine Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of Athira Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Cellular Biomedicine Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cellular Biomedicine Group and Athira Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group $340,000.00 1,044.94 -$49.98 million N/A N/A Athira Pharma N/A N/A -$5.16 million N/A N/A

Athira Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cellular Biomedicine Group.

Summary

Athira Pharma beats Cellular Biomedicine Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cellular Biomedicine Group

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer and stem cell therapies for degenerative diseases in Greater China. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), T-cells with genetically modified, tumor antigen-specific T-cell receptors, and next generation neoantigen-reactive bio-markers based tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases The company's CAR-T products include CD20 for use in anti-tumor activities; CD22, a surface maker highly expressed in B cell malignancies in hairy cell leukemia; and B-cell maturation antigen therapies for treating refractory multiple myeloma in patients. It also develops NKG2D CAR therapies for use in NK cell signaling; alpha fetoprotein TCR-T therapies for treating hepatocellular carcinoma; tumor infiltrating lymphocyte therapies for treating immunogenic cancers; and knee osteoarthritis therapies, including AlloJoin therapy, which is in a Phase II clinical trial, as well as Re-Join that has completed the Phase IIb clinical trial. In addition, it engages in biopharmaceutical businesses, including research and development, technical support, technical service, and technology transfer activities in biomedical technology field; manufacturing non-food, pharmaceutical polypeptides, and medical devices; and the wholesale of cosmetics, sanitary products, and biological agents. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Pharma AG to manufacture and supply their CAR-T cell therapy Kymriah in China. Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. The company also develops product candidates, which are in preclinical stage, including ATH-1019 for depression; and ATH-1018 for peripheral neuropathy. Athira Pharma, Inc. was formerly known as M3 Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Athira Pharma, Inc. in April 2019. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

