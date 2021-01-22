FinNexus Price Up 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (FNX)

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded 15% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. FinNexus has a market cap of $2.47 million and $959,826.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FinNexus has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. One FinNexus token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000446 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00065911 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.98 or 0.00589680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00043890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,266.31 or 0.04015009 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013452 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00016385 BTC.

FinNexus Token Profile

FinNexus is a token. Its launch date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 382,780,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,559,724 tokens. FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus . FinNexus’ official website is www.finnexus.io

Buying and Selling FinNexus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FinNexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FinNexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

