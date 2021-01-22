Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.81

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.81 and traded as high as $29.67. Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) shares last traded at $29.50, with a volume of 165,891 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTT shares. TD Securities lowered shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$23.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$23.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.78 billion and a PE ratio of 22.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.81.

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Finning International Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) Company Profile (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

