Firan Technology Group Co. (FTG.TO) (TSE:FTG) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.04

Firan Technology Group Co. (FTG.TO) (TSE:FTG)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.04 and traded as low as $2.02. Firan Technology Group Co. (FTG.TO) shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 131,821 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$47.25 million and a P/E ratio of 71.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.14.

Firan Technology Group Co. (FTG.TO) Company Profile (TSE:FTG)

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards and precision illuminated display systems. It operates in two segments, FTG Aerospace and FTG Circuits. It offers mil-spec and technology printed circuit boards, such as specialty substrates, flexible circuits, rigid flex circuits, surface finishes, solder mask, and other products for various market applications, including avionics, military, telecom, medical, advanced test and measurement, contract manufacturers, and power.

