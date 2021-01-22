Firo (FIRO) Market Capitalization Tops $51.19 Million

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. Firo has a total market cap of $51.19 million and $2.12 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Firo coin can now be bought for $4.47 or 0.00013693 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Firo has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,635.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,246.11 or 0.03818245 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.07 or 0.00429179 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.46 or 0.01331233 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.58 or 0.00531881 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.77 or 0.00422139 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.34 or 0.00267607 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00023019 BTC.

About Firo

Firo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,455,511 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The official website for Firo is zcoin.io

Buying and Selling Firo

Firo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

