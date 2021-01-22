Firo (FIRO) Price Hits $4.43

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One Firo coin can now be purchased for $4.43 or 0.00013690 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Firo has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar. Firo has a total market capitalization of $50.77 million and $2.86 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,380.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,223.81 or 0.03779479 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.05 or 0.00429418 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $442.05 or 0.01365194 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.75 or 0.00555114 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.06 or 0.00423293 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.38 or 0.00269857 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00022611 BTC.

Firo Coin Profile

FIRO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,453,211 coins. The official website for Firo is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

Firo Coin Trading

Firo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

