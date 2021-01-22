First BanCorp. (FBP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $178.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect First BanCorp. to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FBP stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.98.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FBP. TheStreet upgraded First BanCorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

