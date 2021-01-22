First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Shares Acquired by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,400 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of First Busey worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 702.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in First Busey by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in First Busey by 456.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 9,758 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in First Busey during the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Busey in the third quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $22.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.98. First Busey Co. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $27.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $102.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. Sell-side analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This is a boost from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.93%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BUSE. B. Riley increased their price objective on First Busey from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of First Busey from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Busey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

