First Niles Financial (OTCMKTS:FNFI) Stock Price Down 1%

First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI) dropped 1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $10.20. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.36.

First Niles Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FNFI)

First Niles Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Niles that provides various banking products and services. It accepts checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and offers various loans. The company was founded in 1897 and is based in Niles, Ohio.

