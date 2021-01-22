First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) Price Target Raised to C$31.00

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Eight Capital to C$31.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.75% from the stock’s previous close.

FM has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$19.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$16.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$17.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$14.10 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$22.62.

Get First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) alerts:

Shares of FM traded up C$0.26 on Friday, reaching C$23.71. The stock had a trading volume of 865,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,428. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.80. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$4.71 and a 12-month high of C$26.72.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.65 billion. On average, analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.89, for a total value of C$509,223.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,997 shares in the company, valued at C$1,650,810.33. Also, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 15,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.19, for a total value of C$317,856.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,287 shares in the company, valued at C$451,020.44. Insiders sold 74,104 shares of company stock worth $1,362,075 over the last quarter.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.