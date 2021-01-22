First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) will report $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.45. First Solar reported earnings of $2.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that First Solar will report full year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $4.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $4.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Solar.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.85. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $927.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.70 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on First Solar in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on First Solar in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. 140166 began coverage on First Solar in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on First Solar from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.21.

In related news, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,256 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $752,534.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,138.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lukas T. Walton sold 2,500,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,341,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,308,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,518,783 shares of company stock valued at $201,660,804. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 23.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $107.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 51.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $109.62.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Featured Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Solar (FSLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.