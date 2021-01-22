First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:HSMV) Trading 0.3% Higher

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:HSMV)’s share price traded up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.29 and last traded at $29.29. 1,930 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 3,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.20.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.44 and a 200 day moving average of $26.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF stock. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:HSMV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

