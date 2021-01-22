First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Stock Position Increased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,678 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.52% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $9,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMB. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 33,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 25,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 14,950 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 155,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after buying an additional 33,474 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 38,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,354,000 after buying an additional 43,787 shares in the last quarter.

FMB stock opened at $56.76 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.96 and a 52 week high of $57.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.