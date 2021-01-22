First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Stock Position Increased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,678 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.52% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $9,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMB. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 33,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 25,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 14,950 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 155,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after buying an additional 33,474 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 38,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,354,000 after buying an additional 43,787 shares in the last quarter.

FMB stock opened at $56.76 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.96 and a 52 week high of $57.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

