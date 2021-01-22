First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.74. The stock had a trading volume of 123,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,590. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.11.
About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
