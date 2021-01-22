First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.22

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.22 and traded as high as $3.44. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 48,278 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGB. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,199 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 61,346 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

