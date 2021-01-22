First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Bought by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000.

FIXD opened at $54.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.02. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $45.38 and a 12-month high of $58.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $8.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

