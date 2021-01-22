First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $10,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

NASDAQ FIXD traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $54.37. The stock had a trading volume of 865,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,264. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $45.38 and a one year high of $58.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

