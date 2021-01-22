Fission Uranium Corp. (FCU.TO) (TSE:FCU) PT Raised to C$0.55 at Canaccord Genuity

Fission Uranium Corp. (FCU.TO) (TSE:FCU) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$0.55 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.74% from the stock’s previous close.

FCU traded down C$0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,934. The company has a quick ratio of 18.35, a current ratio of 18.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.35. Fission Uranium Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.10 and a 1 year high of C$0.49. The company has a market cap of C$219.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.23.

About Fission Uranium Corp. (FCU.TO)

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

