Fission Uranium Corp. (FCU.TO) (TSE:FCU) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.39

Shares of Fission Uranium Corp. (FCU.TO) (TSE:FCU) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and traded as high as $0.40. Fission Uranium Corp. (FCU.TO) shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 1,093,242 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$0.40 price objective on shares of Fission Uranium Corp. (FCU.TO) in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Get Fission Uranium Corp. (FCU.TO) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 18.35, a current ratio of 18.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.35. The company has a market cap of C$228.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.38.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Corp. (FCU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium Corp. (FCU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.