Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Plans $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of DFP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.11. The stock had a trading volume of 39,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,324. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.29. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $29.53.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.