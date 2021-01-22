Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:DFP)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

NYSE:DFP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.11. 39,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,324. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $29.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.29.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

