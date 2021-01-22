Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.086 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.
PFD traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.24. The stock had a trading volume of 17,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,848. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.12. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $20.88.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
