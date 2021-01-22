Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.086 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $19.24. 17,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,848. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $20.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.12.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

