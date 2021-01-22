Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.086 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.
Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $19.24. 17,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,848. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $20.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.12.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund
Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.