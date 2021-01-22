Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.83. 428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,755. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.96. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $14.12.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

