Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:FFC)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.129 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.
Shares of FFC stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $22.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,918. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average is $21.77.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund
